Mizzou’s Odom: Tigers are resilient

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A trio of Mizzou coaches are in Springfield Tuesday night to meet with fans and talk about the upcoming campaign.

KOLR 10’s Dan Molloy is with them and joins us live.

Hey Dan, I just got done chatting with coaches Barry Odom, Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton.

Coach Odom’s football program is appealing a one-year postseason ban stemming from a former tutor who completed assignments for former student-athletes.

There won’t be any ruling until after a hearing this summer.

In the meantime, Odom’s Tigers have a strong o-line, another potential star quarterback in Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, and bowl eligible or not, they think they can compete for an SEC East title.

“They should be proud of the process and the way that our University and athletic department handled it. And the things that we’ve done up to that point. Our kids are resilient. It’s galvanized our fan base. It’s galvanized or team. We’re going to be just fine, said Odom.”