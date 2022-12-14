COLUMBIA, Mo–One day after her father was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Mizzou forward Hayley Frank made some news.

Frank says that she will return to Columbia next season for her fifth covid year.

The senior is averaging 15 points per game and has started all seven games for Mizzou so far this season.

As a junior Hayley Frank started all 31 games and led the SEC in three point percentage at 46 percent.

The Strafford product was preseason second team All-SEC going into the year.

Frank made the announcement while being a guest on the Tiger Talk radio show.