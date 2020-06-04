Mizzou’s Drinkwitz: “Not us-them, it’s right-wrong”

COLUMBIA, Mo–Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz met with reporters Thursday following Wednesday’s march from campus to the Boone County courthouse.

Drinkwitz along with more than 60 of his players knelt at the courthouse to honor George Floyd, and then most of the Tigers registered to vote.

The new Mizzou coach said at the time that action is what causes change.

Thursday he went into more detail saying that the idea was his players and assistant coaches.

And doing something positive drew the team together.

“It’s about our moment in time right now. What we can do to create a conversation for social justice and equality. And again this is not an us-them. This is right-wrong. And our guys chose to stand up for right,” said Drinkwitz.