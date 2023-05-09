SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Mizzou “Come Home Tour” swung through Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Football coach Eli Drinkwitz, basketball coach Dennis Gates, and womens basketball coach Robin Pingeton met with donors and fans.

This was the eighth stop of a 12 city tour that also includes stops in Chicago, Dallas and Denver.

For Mizzou fans it’s a chance to meet with the coaches and sign up for season tickets.

For the coaches, it’s a chance to talk about the upcoming season and the new players in the program.

Drinkwitz’s football tigers were 6-7 last season after losing to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

“I think it’s always important to develop your fanbase. Preach what you’re always trying to accomplish. Obviously the state fo Missiouri is so important to us. There’s six million people in the state and we represent the state. You can be a Chiefs fan, Cardinals fan, Bears fan, or Blues fan, but we all want to cheer for the Missouri Tigers. And I love Ryan Beard, I know he’ll do a great job at Missouri State but we need everyone to support Mizzou,” said Drinkwitz.