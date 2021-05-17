Mizzou’s Bolton learning to be a Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo–It was a dream weekend for the newest members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday all of the coaches attention was on players who had no more than two years experience.

It was the rookie minicamp and included the Chiefs six draft picks.

One of those was Mizzou product Nick Bolton.

Bolton is a six foot linebacker who was picked in the second round of last month’s NFL draft.

Last season at Mizzou, Bolton had 95 tackles with two sacks and earned second team AP All-American honors and was first team All-SEC.

“At the end of the day I’m just trying to grow and learn the playbook. I don’t want to try to prove anything. I’m just trying to soak everything up, learn the basics and fundamentals. How they practice. Just basically how to become a Kansas City Chief. And be a practice player. I’m just doing that every single day. It’s kind of what I hope to accomplish, prove myself and learn the playbook, and what it means to be a Chief. Yea, it means a lot. A world-class organization. These guys have been winning for awhile. They did it before I got here. So just watching that being in Missouri watching these guys compete at a high level week in and week out,” said Bolton.