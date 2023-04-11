SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up their four game homestand with an intrastate rivalry game with Mizzou.

The Bears roll into the action on a three game winning streak.

Mo State leads the all-time series with 31 wins, the Tigers have won 30.

And Mizzou would open the scoring in the second, Carlos Pena singles to right center, Matt Garcia scores and it’s 1-0 Tigers.

The Bears had Tyler Tscherter on the hill, and he strikes out Dalton Bargo swinging to end the third.

In the fourth Mo State looking for mo-mentum, Spencer Nivens with this drive to right center, it bounces off the fence, Nivens is going for a triple, but a great relay throw nails him to end the threat.

Tscherter looking good in the fifth, he strikes out Cam Chick, and Ty Wilmsmeyer is thrown out at second for the strike em out, throw em out double play.

But Mizzou scored late and the Tigers even up the all-time series with an 10-1 win.