Mizzou releases men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The Mizzou men’s basketball schedule was announced this morning. The schedule includes SEC games and some additional nonconference matchups.
The SEC schedule will open up Dec. 30 versus Tennessee at Mizzou Arena and will close against Florida on March 3.
The team will kick-off play this season the night before Thanksgiving on November 25 at home versus Oral Roberts.
The schedule does not include a game between Mizzou and the Illini.
Mizzou’s SEC Schedule (Home games in BOLD)
Wednesday, December 30 vs. Tennessee
Saturday, January 2 at Arkansas
Tuesday, January 5 at Mississippi State
Saturday, January 9 vs. LSU
Tuesday, January 12 vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday, January 16 at Texas A&M
Tuesday, January 19 vs. South Carolina
Saturday, January 23 at Tennessee
Tuesday, January 26 at Auburn
Tuesday, February 2 vs. Kentucky
Saturday, February 6 vs. Alabama
Wednesday, February 10 at Ole Miss
Saturday, February 13 vs. Arkansas
Tuesday, February 16 at Georgia
Saturday, February 20 at South Carolina
Tuesday, February 23 vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, February 27 vs. Texas A&M
Wednesday, March 3 at Florida
Mizzou’s Tentative Nonconference Schedule (subject to change)
Wednesday, November 25 vs. Oral Roberts
TBD Multi-Team Event (TBD Dates, Opponents, Location)
Sunday, December 6 at Wichita State
Wednesday, December 9 vs. Liberty
Tuesday, December 22 vs. Bradley
Wednesday, December 30 vs. TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
To request season tickets, fans can visit www.MUTigers.com/RequestMBB.