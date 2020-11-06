Mizzou releases men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The Mizzou men’s basketball schedule was announced this morning. The schedule includes SEC games and some additional nonconference matchups.

The SEC schedule will open up Dec. 30 versus Tennessee at Mizzou Arena and will close against Florida on March 3.

The team will kick-off play this season the night before Thanksgiving on November 25 at home versus Oral Roberts.

The schedule does not include a game between Mizzou and the Illini.

Mizzou’s SEC Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

Wednesday, December 30 vs. Tennessee

Saturday, January 2 at Arkansas

Tuesday, January 5 at Mississippi State

Saturday, January 9 vs. LSU

Tuesday, January 12 vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday, January 16 at Texas A&M

Tuesday, January 19 vs. South Carolina

Saturday, January 23 at Tennessee

Tuesday, January 26 at Auburn

Tuesday, February 2 vs. Kentucky

Saturday, February 6 vs. Alabama

Wednesday, February 10 at Ole Miss

Saturday, February 13 vs. Arkansas

Tuesday, February 16 at Georgia

Saturday, February 20 at South Carolina

Tuesday, February 23 vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, February 27 vs. Texas A&M

Wednesday, March 3 at Florida

Mizzou’s Tentative Nonconference Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday, November 25 vs. Oral Roberts

TBD Multi-Team Event (TBD Dates, Opponents, Location)

Sunday, December 6 at Wichita State

Wednesday, December 9 vs. Liberty

Tuesday, December 22 vs. Bradley

Wednesday, December 30 vs. TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

