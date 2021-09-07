Mizzou ready for SEC road challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo–Mizzou will look to go 2-0 Saturday night when the Tigers go to Lexington to play Kentucky.

It’s the SEC opener for both teams, the Wildcats beat Louisiana-Monroe for their opener.

The Tigers got a battle from Central Michigan before securing the ten point 34-24 victory.

After facing Kentucky, Mizzou will play two more non-conference games before jumping back into the SEC with both feet.

Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz knows the challege will get tougher this week with a Kentucky team that won five games a year ago in an SEC only schedule.

“We’re really fortunate to be 1-and-0. And there’s alot of room for improvement. In fact the biggest room in the house is room for improvement. We have a tremendous opponent. It’s the first SEC road game, at night, in a loud and rockus environment, versus a tremendous opponent. I have a lot of respect for coach Stoops and the way he’s built that program. He’s been there going on, I believe, his tenth season,” said Drinkwitz.