Mizzou opens practice, draw Bama for Drinkwitz debut

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Mizzou Tigers were back on the football practice field Monday as they get ready to kick off the 2020 campaign.

Just a primer, the SEC is playing a ten game conference only schedule, and Monday the SEC released those schedules.

And Eli Drinkwitz will make his Mizzou coaching debut in Columbia on the 26th against the third ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

A daunting task, but not really anything Drinkwitz can do about it.

For the next six weeks, he’s more concerned about keeping his tiger players healthy and building a football team.

“You can’t rush it and you can’t worry about the time that you have lost, you just have to make time with what you do have. You’ve got to make sure that you do it right, that you go slow and put it in piece-by-piece. It’s a long-term play for me, for Mizzou. Obviously we are going to do everything we can do to be as successful as we can this year, but this is a long-term play for me, and for us and for our culture. We have to lay the foundation right, if there is a crack in it we have to tear the whole thing down and start over,” said Drinkwitz.