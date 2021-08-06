Mizzou opens fall camp with high hopes

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Mizzou Tigers also hit the practice field Friday for the first time this fall.

Eli Drinkwitz is starting his second season as head coach in Columbia.

It’s also the ten year anniversary of Mizzou joining the Southeastern conference.

Last year the Tigers finished with a 5-5 record, playing a conference only schedule because of covid.

Non-conference foes are back on the docket this season, and it kicks off with Central Michigan on September 4th.

Tiger quarterback Connor Bazelak says the ceiling is high for this Mizzou squad.

“It’ll be awesome. I think a lot of the guys have been ready to start camp and get back on the field with the helmets on, throw the ball around and get that competition back. I think guys are ready and I am too. We can be as good as we want. We can win a national championship. We can win the SEC East. We can do anything. We’ve got the talent. We’ve just got to all come together and bond, build relationships so we can play for one another,” said Bazelak.