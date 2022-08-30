COLUMBIA, Mo–The Mizzou Tigers will kick off the 2022 football campaign at home on Thursday night against Lousiana Tech.

This will be Eli Drinkwitz’s third season at the Tiger helm.

And Mizzou will be looking for its second straight season opening victory.

Drinkwitz is 11-12 in his two seasons in Columbia.

But he’s led the Tigers to bowl games in those two seasons.

Only Warren Powers did that in his first two campaigns.

This will be the first time that Mizzou has played the Bulldogs out of Conference USA.

Louisiana Tech was 3-9 last season and has a new coach, so Drinkwitz doesn’t quiet know what the Bulldogs will throw at him.

“Obviously when you take a team that you haven’t ever played before, or when they have a new coaching staff, you don’t see any of their players in the new schemes that they’re running. I have a lot of respect for their head coach. Sonny Cumbie obviously did a heck of a job last year under difficult circumstances at Texas Tech. So for us it’s going to be a matter of us executing what we do best at a high level. Really tapping into our DNA. And then reacting to what their change ups are to us,” said Drinkwitz.