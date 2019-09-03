Mizzou looks to learn from opening game adversity

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Mizzou Tigers will kick off an unprecedented homestand Saturday when West Virginia comes to Faurot Field.

It’s the first of five straight home games that marks this unusual 2019 season.

After those five straight home games, Mizzou hits the road for three straight SEC road games.

The road was not kind to the Tigers in Saturday’s season opener at Wyoming.

The Cowboys built a 27-17 lead and went onto win 37-31.

The Big 12’s Mountaineers beat Barry Odom three years ago in Morgantown 26-11.

“I do look at adversity as providing an opportunity for us to create our character. And who we are. And how we handle this opportunity is clearly and ultimately and absolutely up to us. And nobody else. I’ve challenged our team and our staff. And everybody in our organization. If you look at it, one game is not going to define us. But how we respond from that game will define who we are and how this season goes,” said Odom.