Mizzou hoping trip to Florida doesn’t get postponed again

COLUMBIA, Mo–Eli Drinkwitz will take his Mizzou Tigers trick or treating in Gainesville Halloween night.

At least he’s scheduled to do that as of Tuesday.

This game has been postponed already once.

That’s because Florida was in a covid quarantine.

Reports out of Gainesville say six more Gators tested positive for covid-19, seemingly putting the game in question.

Mizzou is looking for its third straight win after beating Kentucky 20-10.

Mizzou will be looking for an upset, and Drinkwitz says he can’t worry about all the off the field issues.

“There’s no way to know as we know in the SEC. Because there’s no way to know. You just go in and assume they’ll be at full strength. We know the challenges that we have. We know what kind of schemes they’re going to try to run. And we’ll adjust when we’re in the game. But I don’t think we’re going to act like they’re not going to have their best guys. They’re going to be ready. They’re going to be prepared. They’ve been watching our tape for two weeks,” said Drinkwitz.