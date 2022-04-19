COLUMBIA, Mo–It’s been a rough month of April for the Missouri State baseball Bears.

After taking two of three at Samford at the beginning of the month, the Bears have lost seven straight.

They tried to stop the bleeding in Columbia.

Missouri State leads the all-time series against Mizzou 30 wins to 29.

And the Bears threatening in the second, but Jaden Rolffs grounds this to third, the Tigers turn the 5-4-3 double play the long way to end the inning.

Then in the third, Christian Wall strikes out Anthony Socci looking.

The Tigers scored two in the bottom half, then Trey Morris laces this down the left field line, fair, into the corner, Garrett Rice and Fox Leum both score and it’s a 4-nothing lead.

But Missouri State rallied late, seventh inning a man on for Spencer Nivens, and the Columbia Rock Bridge product takes this deep to right, a two run homer, that makes the score 6-4, but Mizzou holds on and wins 6-5.