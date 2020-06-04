Mizzou football players march to courthouse, register to vote

COLUMBIA, Mo–New Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz led a group of more than 60 Mizzou football players on a march from campus to the Boone County courthouse Wednesday.

At the courthouse, the group knelt to honor George Floyd who died in police custody on May 25th.

Following the march, 62 players then registered to vote.

Drinkwitz says action is what causes change.

Joining the football Tigers on the march were Mizzou basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton and athletic director staff members and members of the Columbia police department.

“I feel like Coach Drinkwitz and Coach (Walters) of giving us the opportunity to walk down here peacefully. Safe environment. Everybody was safe. Everybody who participated got registered to vote as well. Just trying to find the best way to create an environment for younger generations,” said Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton.