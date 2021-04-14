Mizzou football lands three star offensive lineman from Lebanon, MO

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–The University of Missouri picked up a verbal commitment from another in-state talent in the class of 2022 Wednesday with word that Tristan Wilson, an offensive lineman from Lebanon, Missouri, had chosen the Tigers.

The guard, ranked #22 statewide by Rivals in the class of 2022, had offers from Illinois, Baylor, Arkansas and others.

He’s the fifth rising senior in the state of Missouri to commit to the Tigers, including St. Louis area prospects in SLUH safety Isaac Thompson and Parkway West receiver Jamarion Wayne. Wilson is the seventh player overall to commit to MU.

Verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest players can sign letters of intent would be December 15.