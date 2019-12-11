Mizzou finds its man in Eli Drinkwitz

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Mizzou Tigers introduced Eli Drinkwitz as their 33rd head football coach Tuesday.

And the 36-year old Arkansas native comes from Appalachian State where he was the head coach for just one season.

But that was a 12-1 season and caught the eye of Tiger Athletics Director Jim Sterk who went after the offensive minded coach.

Drinkwitz has been an assistant for ten years at the FBS level and has been a part of five conference championship teams, and an 8-0 bowl record.

Drinkwitz says he’s ready for the challenge at Mizzou and the Southeastern Conference.

“This opportunity was an opportunity of a lifetime. And it wasn’t just another job. It was an opportunity of a lifetime. And I preach all the time, if an opportunity presents itself you have to be bold enough to take it. At that point I felt alright this is the right one for me with the right people, the right support and I firmly believe we can do great things together,” said Drinkwitz.

“I think he has a passion for what he does. He’s a great leader of men. And driven for success. And that’s the type of person that we wanted in our program,” said Sterk.

According to the Kansas City Star, Drinkwitz will get a six year contract worth $4 million dollars a season.

He also has some sweet incentives.

He’ll get $100,000 dollars for winning the SEC East.

He’ll get $150,000 for winning the SEC Championship.

And if Drinkwitz can get the Tigers into the College Football Playoff Final Four, he’ll get $250,000 dollars.

The Tigers had this reaction.

Barrett Banister/Tiger Wide Receiver: “I think it’s an awesome hire. You can tell he’s a great leader of men and I think that’s something you look for in a coach.”

Chris Turner/Tiger Defensive Lineman: “We didn’t choose him, but he chose us. He’s going to do everything he can to make sure we win the SEC East.”

Connor Bazelak/Tiger Quarterback: “I’m definitely excited to work with him in the Spring and the next couple of years.”