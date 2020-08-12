Mizzou excited for fall football season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Excitement and confidence were the theme from Mizzou Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz after the SEC’s decision to move forward with a conference-only fall season.

“I’m excited about the stance that Greg Sankey and our leadership in the SEC and the leadership in the ACC and the Big 12 for allowing us to continue to pursue the plans to have a 2020 season,” Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz also talked about his faith in the protocols currently in place to protect his team and the information he’s has gotten from health officials.

“I feel very confident in the information,” he said. “I’ve been on calls with leading epidemiologists in the country. I’ve been on calls with leading cardiologists in the country. I’ve been on calls with local doctors.”

As for the protocol success rate so far, Drinkwitz said the team is currently seeing less than a three percent positive rate for COVID-19.

That is eight percent lower than the state of Missouri’s seven day percentage.

“We are well below both local and state positivity rates,” Drinkwitz said. That’s a tribute to both our players and staff.”

He also credited new knowledge on how equipment like masks can keep people safe.

“We know that from the Springfield, Missouri incident with the hairstylist,” he said. “We lean into what we know.”

But despite all this, Drinkwitz knows the path ahead won’t be easy.

“There’s going to be a lot of challenges ahead,” he said. “I don’t think we’re all the way through all of them. But we’re doing everything we possibly can to try to make this season successful”