Mizzou coaches visit Springfield in “Tiger Takeover Tour”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Tiger Takeover Tour landed in Springfield Thursday, bringing Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Cuonzo Martin, Women’s Basketball Head Coach Robin Pingeton and Athletics Director Jim Sterk to the Queen City.

The group was excited to visit across the state after being unable to during the pandemic, especially Drinkwitz who was taking part in his first of such trips with Mizzou.

All the team leaders carried an air of optimism at the event with the world opening back up ahead of the new academic and athletic year of 2021-22.

Mizzou also just annoucned a new 33 million dollar indoor football facility that will be a part of the south endzone expansion at Memorial Stadium.

Across all sports, full capacity is now being granted and the coaches are excited to welcome back Mizzou fans from across the area.

“We’re excited for Faurot to be ferocious again with sold out crowds,” Drinkwitz said. “We need the entire state whether it’s Kansas City, St. Louis, rural Missouri, Springfield, Missouri to come up and support the Tigers.”

“I’m very excited. I thought we had a fun year in our arena,” Martin said. “I thought our guys grew a lot. It’s always a different type of energy when you have your fans in there. The emotion, the excitement, the enthusiasm. We want that. It’s needed to be a successful program.”

“This April, honestly, one of the best Aprils we have in a long time,” Pingeton said. “We’re looking forward to June and July and we still have a lot of work to do. But definitely excited to start trending back to somewhat of normalcy.”

“It’s really nice to plan for the future,” Sterk said. “We know how to pivot and go the other direction. We’ve done that. We’ve done that the last year. We have an opportunity to really take advantage of the momentum of the programs.”