Mizzou breaks into AP poll at #16

COLUMBIA, Mo–For the first time in seven seasons, the Mizzou mens basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers broke in at Number 16 following Saturday night’s upset of then number six Illinois.

The Tigers beat the Illini 81-78 in the annual Bragging Rights game.

Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers also beat Oregon earlier in the month giving them two upsets of top ranked teams.

It’s the first time that Mizzou has been ranked under Martin.

The Tigers are 5-0 and will play Prairie View A&M Friday night at Mizzou Arena.

“It doesn’t matter to me. I think that it might matter to the fans. I think it matters to the extent, for our players, just to the standpoint that they’re recognized for their work. Because if we’re not ranked it’s all foolishness anyway. What’s the point of having it. That means there’s 25 other teams that are better then us. We beat two ranked teams. How many teams in America can say they beat two ranked teams? How many teams in America can say they won true road games?,” said Martin.