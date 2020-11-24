Mizzou-Arkansas “Battle Line Rivalry” postponed because of Covid-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala–The Covid-19 pandemic has sacked the Battle Line Rivilary twice this year.

The second time less than an hour ago when the Mizzou-Arkansas football game slated for Saturday was postponed.

Earlier in the year, the game was moved from Arrowhead Stadium to Columbia.

It’s the Arkansas Razorbacks who are in a Covid-19 quarantine.

The Southeastern Conference is hoping to move the rivalry game to December 12th.

In the meantime, Mizzou will now play Vanderbilt at Faurot Field at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday morning.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman met with the media before the announcement and explained that it’s the conference that decides if a game will be postponed.

“The SEC makes the call, we tell them who we have, exactly to the number. We tell them how many we have at o-line, how many we have at d-line and how many we have as a total scholarship number. Then they make the decision on whether we are going to play or not. Our numbers are now better than what they were Saturday and, obviously, we have three tests this week. So no, they are not any better than what they were,” said Pittman.