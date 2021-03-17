Missouri Valley hands commissioner reigns to Jackson

ST LOUIS, Mo–There is a new commissioner at the Missouri Valley for the first time in more than three decades.

The conference announced Wednesday that Jeff Jackson will take over for Doug Elgin on July 1st.

Elgin is retiring after 33 years as the Valley’s commissioner.

Jackson comes to the Valley from the Big 12 where he’s the primary administrator for their basketball operation.

Before that Jackson spent 30 years as a collegiate basketball coach both as a head coach and assistant.

He says that experience will help him in his new role for the Missouri Valley.

“The fact that I’ve been on campus for an extended period of time that I look at it from a coach’s perspective. And I think there’s been a nice merger in my experience with the coaching aspect but also the last few years I’ve worked administratively. The two reconcile nicely. The Missouri Valley is one of the premiere conferences in the country. I’m looking forward to following Doug and keeping up the good things that he’s done. There’s no question that some of the things that have transpired in this league have been unrivaled,” said Jackson.