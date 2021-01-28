Missouri Tigers 2021 Football schedule released

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Southeastern Conference announced the dates and opponents for the 2021 football season Wednesday.

The return to 8 conference games comes after the 2020 season saw a rugged schedule that saw each team play a conference-only schedule.

Former Mizzou assistant Josh Heupel’s return to Columbia October 2 as the new Head Coach at Tennessee. Homecoming is slated for the following week against North Texas. The Tigers will host Texas A&M October 16 in a matchup that will bring a pair of St. Louis area standouts in Antonio Johnson (East St. Louis) and Antonio Doyle, Jr. (Lutheran North) closer to home.

The Tigers will host Florida November 20 in a game that will no doubt rekindle memories of the 2020 affair which included a brawl at halftime and Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen’s Darth Vader Halloween costume in the postgame press conference.

The regular season will close out November 27 against Arkansas in a game played in Little Rock.

MISSOURI 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE

Sept. 4                   CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 11                 at Kentucky

Sept. 18                 SE MISSOURI STATE

Sept. 25                 at Boston College

Oct. 2                     TENNESSEE

Oct. 9                     NORTH TEXAS (Homecoming)

Oct. 16                   TEXAS A&M

Oct. 23                   Open Date

Oct. 30                   at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6                    at Georgia

Nov. 13                  SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 20                  FLORIDA

Nov. 27                  at Arkansas (Little Rock)

