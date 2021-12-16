Missouri State’s defense improving during winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears won their third straight game Wednesday night as the team quickly runs through it’s non-conference schedule.

In our Bear Nation report, 7-4 Missouri State has three more games left before resuming the Valley season January second.

Wednesday night, the Bears shut down one of the more prolific scoring teams in the nation.

South Dakota State came into the game as the second best scoring team in the country.

But Missouri State’s defense shut down their two leading scorers and beat the Jackrabbits 75-63.

MSU held the Jacks to just 37 percent shooting for the game.

Five Bears scored in double figures but it was defense they were proud of.

“Just really running them off the three point line. I feel like they were really good at shooting threes. I feel like our coaches had a good game plan, run them off the three point line. And play man to man dee on the post. That’s how we got the win today. Practice, I mean defense is in practice. That’s all we do is play defense. I think we’re getting better and continue to grow. And defense in games is going to get easier,” said Bears forward Donovan Clay.