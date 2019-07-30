Missouri State’s Currie earns MVC preseason honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Valley announced its preseason all-conference offense Tuesday ahead of football season.

In our Bear Nation report, considering the talent in this league getting anyone on the list is an accomplishment.

Missouri state got one honorable mention, that belongs to senior wide receiver Tyler Currie.

The Cordova Tennessee native led the team last year with 35 receptions, 548 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

This does not come as much surprise since Currie ended last year as a conference honorable mention as well.

As for the rest of the Valley’s list, here’s a big picture of the first team: QB Ryan Boyle (Indiana State), RB D.J. Davis Southern Illinois, RB James Robinson (Illinois State), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (South Dakota State), FB Clint Ratkovich (Western Illinois), WR Dakarai Allen (South Dakota), WR Dante Hendrix (Indiana State), WR Cade Johnson (South Dakota State), TE Briley Moore (UNI), OL Drew Himmelman (Illinois State), OL Zack Johnson (North Dakota State), OL Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State), OL Jackson Scott-Brown (UNI), OL Wyatt Wozniak (Indiana State), LS Bradey Sorensen (South Dakota State), PK Jerry Nunez (Indiana State).

Conference favorites North Dakota State only got two on the list, both offensive lineman.

The most selections actually went to Indiana State with four.

Missouri State and Youngstown State were the only schools without a 1st team selection.

The Penguins didn’t get any honorable mentions either.

Preseason defensive honors will be announced Wednesday.