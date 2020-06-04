Missouri State wants to be an agent of change for social justice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats says he wants the university’s athletes to be an agent of change in regards to social justice and responsibility.

To do that he unveiled a three pronged plan to include Bear players, coaches and staff.

In our Bear Nation report, the plan will start with Missouri State student athletes and staff getting annual diversity and sensitivity training.

He wants the Bears to get out into the community and meet with young students.

And Moats wants a formal way for athletes and staff to report discriminatory behavior.

Missouri State’s Director of Student Athlete Development and Community Engagement Adja Jones will be the point person.

Moats says the nation’s struggles the last two weeks sparked this initiative.

“I think we have the ability to make a difference. And I know our coaches want to be a part of that. Our student athletes also want to be a part of that. Our coaches have talked to our teams about this. They’re excited to be involved. And we just have to give them resources, help them and train them. And once we do that I think it will help everyone. And we’ll all be better off for it. We’ve had systems in place but we’re just going to ramp it up. We’ve had training but I think the training, it needs to be better. Lets just say that, it needs to be better. It just felt like we needed to do something more because we could. We have the platform to do it. We have people who are energized. And I think we can make a difference,” said Moats.