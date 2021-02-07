Missouri State volleyball takes opening match against Valpo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State volleyball team kept its perfect conference record intact on Sunday.

The Bears beat Valparaiso 25-20, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21 to move to 3-0 in Valley play.

Amelia Flynn led Missouri State with 20 kills, while Brooklyn Cink contributed 13 kills.

In a back-and-forth first set, Missouri state was able to build a seven point lead before Valpo cut it back down to three. The Bears would win three of the next four points to take the set.

After the second set went to the Crusaders, Missouri State took the third and fourth set to win the match.

The two will play in the second match of the series on Monday in Springfield.