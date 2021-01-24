Missouri State volleyball falters to Wichita State in 5-set thriller

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two games, two five-set matches, two different results.

Missouri State lost its final game of the weekend 3-2 against Wichita State on Sunday. It’s the first lost for the Volleyball Bears this season, which includes two matches in the fall.

Up 23-18 in the fourth set, the Bears only needed two points to clinch the match. The Shockers responded with a seven-point rally to win the set.

Wichita State (3-0) took the first set 25-23 with a four-point rally to close it out.

The Bears (4-1) responded with wins in the second and third sets, before the Shockers were able to close it out.

Missouri State closes the Mary Jo Wynn Invitational with wins against Oral Roberts and South Dakota.

“If you would have told me going into this weekend that we go 2-1 and we push the third team to five sets, I think I would have taken it,” Bears head coach Steven McRoberts said. “This was a really good weekend and one that is going to prepare us for conference play, for sure.”

Next up is a trip to Southern Illinois to open Valley Conference play on Saturday.