Missouri State upsets No. 7 Southern Illinois on the road

CARBONDALE, Ill. — No. 17 Missouri State football (6-3, 5-2) is right back in the FCS playoff conversation behind a Saturday upset at No. 7 Southern Illinois, 38-28.

The Bears exploded in the second half for 28 points and ended with 480 total yards in the victory.

MSU QB Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns and threw for another along with 243 yards through the air.

He passed 4,000 career passing yards and posted an MSU record ninth-straight 200-yard passing performance.

The Bears are back home next Saturday, November 13th as they host Northern Iowa (5-4, 3-3) for a 2:00 senior day kickoff.