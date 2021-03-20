Missouri State upsets No. 10 Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Mo. — Missouri State Football (3-4) is off to a 3-1 start for the spring season in style as they upset No. 10 Northern Iowa on the road Saturday, 13-6.

The victory marks the Bears second straight road win over a ranked team after last week’s win at No. 21 South Dakota and snaps a 14-game win streak by the Panthers in the series.

It also marks their first time with three straight road wins since 2009 and their first win in Cedar Falls since 1998.

Missouri State’s defense led the way as the Bears never trailed, giving up just 11 first downs and 27 rushing yards to the Panthers.

Matt Struck was in at quarterback for the Bears with Jaden Johnson still in concussion protocol from the Coyotes game.

The Idaho State transfer was 19-for-25 for 174 yards and a touchdown.

MSU returns to Plaster Stadium next Saturday when they host Southern Illinois (4-2, 3-2 MVFC) for a 2 p.m. kickoff.