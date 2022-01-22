Missouri State upsets Loyola, moves into first place

CHICAGO–The Missouri State Bears have won four straight games and have climbed to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State beat 22nd ranked Loyola in Chicago to take over first place.

Loyola had a 30 game homecourt winning streak on the line.

Dana Ford’s Bears were the last team to win at Gentile Arena back in 2019.

And Isiaih Mosley was hot early, splits the double team.

Then the three pointer, but the Bears were down by three.

That’s when Donovan Clay knocks down this three, Bears in front 29-25.

Loyola retakes the lead, Ryan Schwieger with the layup 31-29 Ramblers.

Right before the half, Clay again with the slam dunk, Bears up 35-33 at the half.

But Missouri State storms out of the lockerroom behind Mosley, the hoop and the harm here, it’s 46-34 Bears.

Then the junior with the step back three, it’s 60-42 Missouri State.

Loyola’s Lucas Williamson in foul trouble all day, but gets this hoop to make it a ten point deficit.

The Ramblers put the Bears on the line, and Missouri State made them, Isiaih Mosley late, he finished with 40 points.

Sister Jean not happy at all.

As Missouri State snaps that long Loyola winning streak 79-69.