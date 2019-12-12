Missouri State tops Red Wolves, sweeps homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up a three game homestand Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops were looking to beat Arkansas State and sweep the three game series.

The Red Wolves have never won at the Q, Arkansas State is 0-4 all time at the arena.

And the Bears taking it inside with their Brazlian, Tulio Da Silva with the fingerroll.

Then Tyrik Dixon with the feed to the senior for the slam dunk and it’s 4-2.

Gaige Prim in uniform and making a difference the inside hook Bears by four.

Then some perimeter work, Lamont West with the corner three it’s 13-6 Missouri State pulling away.

The Bears playing tough defense, Isiaih Mosley gets the loose ball, and goes coast to coast for the hoop, it’s 19-8 Missouri State.

Prim with the turnaround j high off the glass and in 21-8.

Missouri State led 34-16 at the half.

Second half, Da Silva to Lamont West for the slam dunk and it’s Bears by 20.

Missouri State with another steal, to Keandre Cook with the behind the head slam dunk 42-23 Bears.

Later Dixon strong to the hole and the harm, three point play the hard way, 47-32.

Cook tops it off with a three, Missouri State was up by 15.

Cook led four Bears in double figures with 17 points by 15.

And Missouri State sweep the homestand with a 75-53 win.

“I don’t think it was a complete game. I think that’s the most minutes out of 40 that’s a good brand of basketball. But we didn’t play 40 minutes of basketball. I thought in the first half that was as good as we’ve played a first half from beginning to end maybe this year,” said Bears coach Dana Ford.