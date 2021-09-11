Missouri State tops Central Arkansas last minute in battle of ranked Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a game that saw five touchdowns in the final three and a half minutes, No. 23 Missouri State emerged victorious over No. 19 Central Arkansas 43-34.

Central Arkansas claimed a 34-30 lead with just 2:14 left on the clock, but MSU quarterback Jason Shelley led his Bears down the field and hit Xavier Lane for a 27-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left to put Missouri State back in front.

Then Tylar Wiltz put the game on ice with a last second pick-six to seal the victory for MSU.

Bobby Petrino’s Bears improve to 1-1 with the win.

They’ll take a week off now before looking to keep momentum going September 25th when they host South Dakota for a 7:00 pm kickoff at Plaster Stadium.