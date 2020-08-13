Missouri State to play at Oklahoma Sept. 12th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– The Missouri State Bears will play at Oklahoma September 12th.

That date became official Wednesday when the Big 12 solidifield it’s schedule for fall football.

In our Bear Nation report, the Valley football conference has moved its conference games to the spring.

But allowed each school to play a few non-conference games in the fall.

In addition to Oklahoma, Missouri State would like to book two more games for the fall.

Reports say the Bears and Central Arkansas are working on a home and home series for this fall.

Missouri State only confirmed the game in Norman, but says the potential for other non-conference games have not been finalized.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is saying that it’s looking at possibly allowing 20,000 fans into Owen Field for the game against the Bears.