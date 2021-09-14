Missouri State to open Valley hoops on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Last season, the Missouri Valley Conference was the only division one league that was able to play through the Covid-19 pandemic and completed every single game.

It was a slate that featured back to back days at the same gym.

Today the Valley released this season’s schedule and it’s back to normal.

In our Bear Nation report, that means Missouri State’s basketball schedule for this season is complete.

The entire Valley, including Dana Ford’s Bears will play one conference game on December first.

For Missouri State, that’s a trip to Illinois State.

The rest of the conference schedule will then continue on January second.

Key Valley dates for the Bears include the home opener January second against Drake.

Southern Illinois is at JQH Arena on January 12th

Loyola will be here on February sixth.

The Valley Tournament will be in St. Louis starting March third.