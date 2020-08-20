Missouri State swimmers in self-quarantine following positive Covid-19 test

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens and womens swim team is in a two week self-quarantine after one member of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

The team is out of season currently which means there is no competition or regular practices.

But the swimmers were working out at the school’s pool which resulted in the quarantine.

The testing and self quarantine is part of Missouri State’s standard protocol.

Missouri State has been testing its athletes since late May and as of last week there have been 837 total tests with 60 Covid-19 positives.