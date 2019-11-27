Missouri State stays with Stec

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Despite a seven-game losing streak, and only 13 wins in five seasons, Missouri State is staying with Stec.

In an announcement released Wednesday afternoon, Bears athletic director Kyle Moats says Missouri State will retain Dave Steckel as head football coach.

MSU hired Steckel in December of 2014.

In the five seasons since, Stec has had two 4 win seasons and two 1 victory campaigns.

This year’s team was 1-10 and did not win a home game.

That hasn’t happened since 1986.

Stec still had two years left on the contract worth more than $500,000 dollars.

In a written statement Moats said, “getting our football program turned in the right direction remains a priority for the university and we expect our commitment to this staff to be rewarded on the field.”

Neither Steckel nor Moats were available for comment, but I did talk with Stec on Sunday’s coaches show.

And he talked about the next step to rebuilding and that’s recruiting.

“We’re actually halfway there. Last night I got a phone call around 10 o’clock from a young man who joined our organization. So that’s an exciting time. December’s the signing date. And the other crazy part is we’re not allowed out on the road until a week from today. So we have two weeks until signing day. So we have a lot of work to do. Not only to secure the half of the commitments we have and secure the rest of the class,” said Stec.