SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State womens soccer team will play Arkansas Friday night in the NCAA tournament.

The MSU mens team wants to make the big dance as well.

The first step was Thursday night in the Valley tournament semifinals against Bradley.

Missouri State won the regular season and seven Bears made All-Valley.

Jesus Barae was named the Valley’s player of the year.

Niccolo Mulatero was the forward of the year.

And Jack Denton was the midfielder of the year.

Early chance for the Bears, Denton to the far post, and stopped by the Braves keeper.

Few minutes later, Kian Yari with the corner kick, to Denton with the header and it’s batted away, still scoreless.

Late first half the Bears finally score, it’s Yari, settles and then fires it to the near post, and it’s 1-0 Missouri State.

Move to the second half, Niccolo Mulatero fancy footwork, and the pass, right on the head of Jon Koka and he scores, it’s 2-0.

And Missouri State goes onto win 2-nil and will play Evansville Sunday for the Valley championship.