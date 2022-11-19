SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State basketball Saturday afternoon.

The Bears hosting Middle Tennessee State.

Before the game Bears coach Dana Ford announcing that grad transfer guard Matthew Lee tore his ACL in the loss at BYU and will miss the rest of the season.

Dana Ford turning to Alston Mason, the transfer from Oklahoma to run the point.

And he would swish this three pointer to give Missouri State a 14-8 lead.

Then he feeds Donovan Clay, Clay drives the lane and finishes with a finger roll, he had 15 points and a career high nine assists.

The Bears run away from the Blue Raiders in the second half, Chance Moore with the slam dunk here, it’s 48-29 Missouri State.

A few minutes later Clay with the steal, feeds Moore for the hoop, Chance Moore with a career high 19 points and Missouri State wins 75-51.