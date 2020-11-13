Missouri State releases its 2020 non-conference basketball schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State released it’s non-conference basketball schedule Friday and all the games are at home.
Two non-D1 games to start, Friday, November 27th against Evangel.
The Bears will play Ecclesia the next night.
Central Arkansas will be here December 1st.
Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, December 5th.
Southeastern Louisiana is here on December 12th.
Northwestern State on December 19th.
Then Monday, December 21st it’s Arkansas-Little Rock.
Missouri State coach Dana Ford had these comments on the non-conference schedule.
“It’s not what we ideally had scheduled. But we feel like this is the best plan for us, considering Covid, team makeup, whatever you want to throw in that bucket. And it’s actually been the easiest schedule I’ve ever put together. Because there’s only one thing we want to do. We want to play at home every game, period,” said Ford.