Missouri State ready for the Cowboy challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the new season Saturday night on the road in Stillwater.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will be at the Big 12’s Oklahoma State Cowboys.

It’ll be the second trip to Stillwater for a handful of seniors, including defensive lineman Kevin Ellis.

They were part of the 2018 team that lost to the Cowboys 58-17.

Those Bears will be ready for the challenge, and the rest of the team got a taste of Big 12 football last year against Oklahoma.

Missouri State’s a big underdog, but the players know they can line up with the Cowboys and compete.

“It’s a great opportunity and we’re very excited. It’s game week, we’re back at it. We’re just ready to roll, ready to play some different competition then just practicing against our guys. We’re excited and ready to get out there and compete. We’ve been going against each other for a long time. Iron sharpening iron we love competiting against each other but I’m ready to compete against somebody else,” said Ellis.

“We’ve really been trying to work on being more competitive as an offensive line. Try to bring the dogs out of us, you know what I mean. Yea, we’re really excited. We feel that this past week we meshed as a group together,” said Bears offensive lineman Landon Bebee.