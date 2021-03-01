Missouri State rallies past Aces for fifth five-set win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Volleyball (11-2, 7-1) rallied back from a 2-1 set deficit to top visiting Evansville Monday, 3-2.

The Bears have had three matches go to five sets in their last five matches and are now 5-1 this season in fifth sets.

Brooklyn Cink led the way with 25 kills while Amelia Flynn added 24 in the win.

Cink and Flynn are the first pair of MSU teammates with 20 kills apiece since 2015.

The Bears are back in action this coming Friday and Saturday as they visit Loyola-Chicago (6-3, 5-3).

