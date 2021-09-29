Missouri State rallies back to stay perfect at home & in MVC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State men’s soccer’s perfect home and Missouri Valley Conference records looked at risk early Wednesday against visiting Drake.

The Bulldogs netted the opening goal just five minutes into the game, putting the pressure on the Bears.

MSU, however, thrived under that pressure with two more goals on crosses before halftime from Nicolo Mulatero and Adrian Barosen before Kyle Hiebert added another in the 2nd half to secure a 3-1 win.

The Bears improve to 7-1 with the victory and visit Bradley next for a 7:00 kickoff on October 2nd.