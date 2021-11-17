Missouri State pulls away for road win at Sam Houston State

HUNTSVILLE, Tx–The Missouri State Bears hit the road for the first time this season.

And Dana Ford’s troops will stay on the road for the next five games.

Wednesday night it was a first ever trip to Sam Houston State to play the Bearkats.

Both of these teams tipped off the game with 1-1 records.

Slow start but the Bears got rolling midway through the first half, Jamonta Black with the catch and shoot three, 15-9 Bears.

Then Keaton Hervey with the corner three, that capped a 12-nothing Missouri State run, it’s 18-9.

How about some defense, Donovan Clay with the block at the rim.

Gaige Prim with a jump hook in the paint, Bears by ten.

Then Hervey into the lane and the scoop shot, it was 33-22 Missouri State at the half.

Isiaih Mosley was in first half foul trouble.

He makes up for it in the second half, the three here, 37-24.

Then Mosley rolls to the hole, two of his 21 points.

The junior lead four Bears in double figures as Missouri State wins 77-55.