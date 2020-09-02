Missouri State playing it safe in lead up to Oklahoma game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino’s Bears will kick off the 2020 fall ball season in ten days.

Petrino won’t name a starting quarterback, but says the players know who’s earned the spot.

Jaden Johnson has been taking the snaps with the first team.

The other item that’s top of mind for Petrino is team Covid-19 testing.

The Bears and coaching staff took another test early this week.

And then next week the team will get three tests leading up to the Oklahoma game, including one prior to getting on the bus for Norman on Friday.

“I think they get tired of me talking about it. Doing the right thing, social distancing, wearing their masks. You have to sacrifice. You can’t go out and do things that other students can do. It’s a daily deal. I think my coaches get tired of me telling them to make sure you hit up in the meeting room today about doing things right, taking care of themselves. And it never stops,” said Petrino.

Coach Petrino said that his team has been doing a good job with the Covid-19 testing, no big infections.

Missouri State gave me test results for its athletes for the past week.

287 Bears were tested with 37 testing positive.

Since May 1,352 athletes have been tested with 117 total positives.

In comparison, just last week alone 383 students tested positive.

If an athlete tests positive they have to be quarantined for 14 days and then have a negative test before rejoining the team.