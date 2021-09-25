Missouri State overcomes early mistakes to send South Dakota packing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After two straight turnovers to start the game, No. 18 Missouri State football (2-1, 1-0) rallied past visiting South Dakota Saturday to earn a 31-23 win over the Coyotes in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

The Bears climbed out of the early 14-0 hole, shutting out South Dakota in the second half 17-0 to earn the win.

Missouri State now goes on a two week road trip, beginning with a visit to Illinois State (2-1) for a 2:00 pm kickoff on October 2nd before travelling to Youngstown State (1-2) on 1:00 pm.