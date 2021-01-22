Missouri State opens spring volleyball season with win over ORU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears started their spring volleyball season Friday night at the Hammons Student Center.

The Volleybears taking on Oral Roberts in the Mary Jo Wynn tournament.

That tournament traditionally kicks off the season.

In the match against the Golden Eagles, the Volleybears would win three sets to one.

Wichita State and South Dakota are also at Hammons for the Wynn tournament.

Missouri State will play South Dakota Saturday and Wichita State on Sunday as this three day event starts the campaign that was pushed back from the fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets

Big Game Station