Missouri State opens spring volleyball season with win over ORU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears started their spring volleyball season Friday night at the Hammons Student Center.

The Volleybears taking on Oral Roberts in the Mary Jo Wynn tournament.

That tournament traditionally kicks off the season.

In the match against the Golden Eagles, the Volleybears would win three sets to one.

Wichita State and South Dakota are also at Hammons for the Wynn tournament.

Missouri State will play South Dakota Saturday and Wichita State on Sunday as this three day event starts the campaign that was pushed back from the fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic.