SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday night’s Missouri State Men’s Basketball opener against Evangel has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bears’ program.
MSU team activities will also be paused for at least 14 days.
The Bears’ next home games against Ecclesia (Nov. 28), Central Arkansas (Dec. 1), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 5) and Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 12) are also affected and will be canceled or postponed.
The school says information related to ticket refunds and credits will be released in the coming days.
Missouri State Men’s opener vs Evangel canceled
