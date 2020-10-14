Missouri State looking for Homecoming revenge against UCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will play the third and last game of their abbreviated fall schedule Saturday night against Central Arkansas.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s Homecoming as the Bears play a rematch against the Bears from Conway.

Three weeks ago, Central Arkansas rallied for two fourth quarter touchdowns, off a fumble and a punt return, to beat Missouri State 27-20.

The Bears from Springfield have had almost three weeks to think about how that game turned.

Now they’re ready for the rematch.

“I know after our loss last time a lot of people had to step back and take a look at ourselves. With this new coaching staff that we have, we felt like we’ve really improved. And some people were really disappointed in how we as players performed. And we know we can do a lot better,” said MSU defensive tackle Eric Johnson.

“We had some stuff we had to work through. Kind of like busted protections and stuff. And now that we have that worked out we’re really confident going into this next gamem,” said MSU offensive tackle Daniel Allen.

You can see Saturday night’s game on our sister station KOZL.

We have a pregame show that starts at 6:30pm.

And then kickoff of the game is at 7pm.

And don’t forget we’ll also have a Bobby Petrino coaches show looking back at the game Monday at 10:00pm on the Z.