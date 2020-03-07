Missouri State upsets Indiana State 78-51 in Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sixth-seeded Missouri State Bears are taking on the third seed Indiana State Sycamores with the winner moving on to face the seventh seed Valparaiso Crusaders.

Slow start for both teams, the Sycamore’s Jake Laraveia with a three to make it an early 5-2 Indiana State lead.

Early nerves for the Bears, MSU missing everything from the field in the first five minutes.

Finally, Gaige Prim working hard inside, under the basket for the reverse layup, and it’s a one-point game.

Missouri State would take the lead thanks to Ross Owens’ three-pointer, it’s 7-5 Bears.

St. Louis native Jordan Barnes slices through the lane to tie the game up at nine.

Then Cooper Neese nails a three to put Indiana State up by three.

Missouri State started heating up, freshman Isiaih Mosley with a 16 footer putting the Bears back in front 13-12.

The Bears go back inside to Prim for the bucket, it’s 15-12 Missouri State.

Mosley with the jump hook in the lane, making it 19-14 Bears.

But, Tyreek Key swishes a three and it was 19-17 Bears with seven minutes left in the first half.

Missouri State would end the first half on a 15-7 run and go into the second period leading 34-24.

The Bears stayed hot going into the second half with Josh Hall converting a three-point play to take the lead to 37-24.

Keandre Cook would make a three-pointer with 15 minutes in the second half to increase the Bears lead by 18 points.

The Sycamores though wouldn’t fall down going on a 7-0 run to bring the game back to 48-37.

But that’s as close as Indiana State would get for the rest of the game as Missouri State would go on an 11-0 run to make the score 64-42.

The Bears would go on to win 78-51 over Indiana State.

Missouri State will face off against the seventh-seeded Valparaiso Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m.